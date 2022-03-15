The moves from earlier here are pretty much sticking, with equities continuing to look sluggish as well while bond yields are keeping lower - backing away from multi-year highs yesterday.

EUR/USD continues to hug the 1.1000 level while USD/JPY is just off its low earlier of 117.72 to near 118.00 currently, still down 0.2% on the day. The likes of the aussie and kiwi are little changed against the dollar, brushing aside earlier losses.

Besides the move in oil and gold, which are keeping with the "fade Russia-Ukraine tensions" narrative, it is tough to square up the moves elsewhere for now. The Fed is the key risk event this week and that is what everyone will be waiting on.

As for the Russia-Ukraine situation in general, talks are still ongoing but at least Moscow is out earlier saying that it is a positive thing that there is no breakdown in dialogue just yet - even if an agreement hasn't yet been found.