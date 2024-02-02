The changes among major currencies are relatively light as we look towards European trading today. The aussie is a slight mover, building on the stark rebound yesterday in US trading. Of note, AUD/USD bounced off its December low and 100-day moving average at 0.6525-30 but is now trading back to its previous consolidation zone near 0.6600.

Besides that, other dollar pairs are not really seeing too much action so far on the day.

USD/JPY remains one to watch though after falling to over two-week lows and testing 146.00 yesterday. That comes after a steep decline in Treasury yields once again, which is keeping things more complicated this week.

In terms of data releases, there aren't any notable ones on the agenda in Europe. As such, all the focus and attention will be on the US jobs report coming up later.

But as mentioned earlier, there are also other things brewing in markets as we look to wrap up the week. Equities look buoyed with US futures sitting higher, continuing the rebound from yesterday. Meanwhile, Treasury yields look steadier but all of that could change once we get to US trading again later today.