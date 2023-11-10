Dollar set for best week versus yen in three months after Powell speech

FULL STORY

The dollar was on track for its best week against the yen in three months on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a chorus of other officials stressed that the central bank may have to hike rates again.

A slew of Fed policymakers including Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation. Investors saw the comments as hawkish, pushing bond yields and the dollar higher.