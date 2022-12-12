This comes amid more tepid sentiment in broader markets, with European stocks keeping slightly lower while US futures aren't doing much. S&P 500 futures are up 4 points, or 0.1%, as investors have little appetite to go running. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.6 bps to 3.55% - not really offering much as well.

The dollar was slightly higher earlier on but is now trading little changed for the most part, sitting more mixed across the board. The technical picture remains unchanged as outlined earlier here. It's all about the key risk events coming up in the next few days, so this tense period of waiting could very well continue through to tomorrow. Here's a quick snapshot of dollar pairs at the moment: