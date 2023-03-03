Dollar sentiment is very much tied to the bond market now as we look towards the closing stages of the week. 10-year Treasury yields may be holding above 4% but they are down 3.6 bps to 4.026% now and that is weighing slightly on the greenback.

EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0620 but holding within a small range so far today while the yen and pound both up 0.3% against the dollar currently. USD/JPY and GBP/USD are two key charts to pay attention to as they are seen rubbing against key technical levels on the week:

USDJPY
GBPUSD

For now, the dollar advance yesterday isn't enough for the bulls to break those levels just yet. That is keeping the dollar in check alongside the bond market sentiment today.