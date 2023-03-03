Dollar sentiment is very much tied to the bond market now as we look towards the closing stages of the week. 10-year Treasury yields may be holding above 4% but they are down 3.6 bps to 4.026% now and that is weighing slightly on the greenback.

EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0620 but holding within a small range so far today while the yen and pound both up 0.3% against the dollar currently. USD/JPY and GBP/USD are two key charts to pay attention to as they are seen rubbing against key technical levels on the week:

For now, the dollar advance yesterday isn't enough for the bulls to break those levels just yet. That is keeping the dollar in check alongside the bond market sentiment today.