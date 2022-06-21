Equities are reflecting a more risk-on mood so far on the day and that is translating to a softer dollar in European morning trade. The greenback and the yen are the two weakest performers, as European stocks are seeing solid gains on the session alongside US futures. Here's a snapshot of the equities space before we get to some dollar charts:

  • Eurostoxx +1.3%
  • Germany DAX +1.1%
  • France CAC 40 +1.7%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • S&P 500 futures +1.9%*
  • Nasdaq futures +2.0%*
  • Dow futures +1.7%*

*relative to Friday levels

The euro is among the better performers so far with EUR/USD climbing from 1.0520 to 1.0580 on the session, helped by continued hawkish remarks by ECB policymakers.

EURUSD H1 21-06

The high last week near 1.0600 will offer up some minor resistance with the daily close one to watch as to whether buyers can keep a hold above the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 1.0566. For now, the near-term bias is more bullish upon the push above the 200-hour moving average (blue line) earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD has also managed to climb above 1.2300 and is up 0.5% on the day currently:

GBPUSD D1 21-06

The 1.2400 level will still offer sterner resistance with traders continuing to try and sort out the divergence story in the pair.

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is pinned near the lows and is down 0.5% to 1.2910 amid a double-top pattern being formed just above 1.3050:

USDCAD D1 21-06

The better risk appetite and higher oil prices (WTI crude up 2% to $111.85) are both also contributing to a stronger loonie on the day.

Looking at other commodity currencies, the gains are more measured with AUD/USD up 0.4% to 0.6975 and still keeping below 0.7000 and its 200-hour moving average at 0.6996. NZD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6355 with the Friday high at 0.6395 keeping a lid on any upside push for the time being.