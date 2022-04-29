It's the final trading day of the month and we are seeing the dollar give back some of its gains throughout the past few weeks with modest moves across the board.

EUR/USD is up 0.5% to 1.0550, GBP/USD is up 0.6% to 1.2530, and AUD/USD up 0.7% to 0.7140 at the moment. That said, even by those margins, they are nothing more than a little reprieve after the rampaging run by the greenback in April.

The pound may be escaping a firm weekly close below 1.2500 but is still set for its biggest monthly drop since October 2016.

Meanwhile, the euro is set to linger at five-year lows while USD/JPY is keeping above 130.00 and that continues to set the platform for a further leg higher going into next week's FOMC meeting decision.