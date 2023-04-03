Dow futures are leading the way today, up 0.4%, and that is seeing S&P 500 futures having to balance things out with tech sentiment lagging to start the week. Nasdaq futures are down 0.6% but outside of tech, things are a little more optimistic with European indices also mostly slightly higher on the day.

In FX, the dollar is turning lower with the aussie leading gains as AUD/USD climbs up by 0.8% to 0.6735 at the moment. It has been a steady climb higher during European trading and that is a testament to the dollar's sluggishness during the session as well:

Bond yields have also come off now with 2-year Treasury yields up by just a little over 1 bps to 4.073% while 10-year yields are flat at 3.492%, paring their earlier advance. That has seen USD/JPY also come off the boil in a drop from around 133.60 earlier to 133.00 at the moment.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0860 from around 1.0790 in the handover from Asia to Europe while GBP/USD is up 0.3% to 1.2370 from around 1.2275 earlier in the day.

USD/CAD is down 0.4% to 1.3460 again after running up into a test of its 100-day moving average at 1.3520 earlier in the session with the loonie continuing to be buoyed by higher oil prices.