Today Donald Trump makes history as the first former US President to face criminal prosecution. Jury selection will begin in the Stormy Daniels hush money case in New York.

Notably, Trump said he will testify in his defense. Stormy Daniels and Trump fixer Michael Cohen are also slated to testify. The 77-year-old Trump also faces three other criminal cases, the others with potentially-more serious consequences.

This case includes falsifying business records, which could mean up to 4 years in prison but would likely mean fines or probation.

