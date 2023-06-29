The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are ending the day mixed. The Dow and the S&P both rose, helped by financials. The Nasdaq after a day of trading above and below unchanged, is ending the day unchanged.

The final numbers are showing:

The small cap Russell 2000 had a good day too with a gain of 22.88 points or 1.23% at 1881.59

Tomorrow is the last day of the 1H 2023. Each of the major indices is higher:

Dow is up 2.94% and the laggard

S&P is up 14.51%. That is the best half year since the 2H of 2020

Nasdaq is up 29.86%. That is the best since the 2H of 1999

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 6.83%

After the close Nike reported earnings:

Earnings per Share (EPS) came in at $0.66, slightly below the expected $0.67.

Total Revenue exceeded expectations, at $12.83 billion against the forecasted $12.59 billion.

North American revenue also outperformed projections, at $5.36 billion compared to the expected $5.28 billion.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue was slightly above expectations at $3.35 billion, compared to the forecasted $3.29 billion.

Greater China revenue notably exceeded expectations, generating $1.81 billion against the predicted $1.64 billion.

Asia Pacific & Latin America revenue slightly underperformed expectations, at $1.70 billion against a forecasted $1.72 billion.

Inventory was lower than anticipated, at $8.45 billion compared to the expected $8.88 billion.

Nike shares are trading down about -$0.12 or -0.12%