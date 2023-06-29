The major US stock indices are ending the day mixed. The Dow and the S&P both rose, helped by financials. The Nasdaq after a day of trading above and below unchanged, is ending the day unchanged.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow rose 269.74 points or 0.80% at 34122.44
- S&P rose 19.60 points or 0.45% at 4396.45
- Nasdaq fell -0.43 points or 0.00% at 13591.32
The small cap Russell 2000 had a good day too with a gain of 22.88 points or 1.23% at 1881.59
Tomorrow is the last day of the 1H 2023. Each of the major indices is higher:
- Dow is up 2.94% and the laggard
- S&P is up 14.51%. That is the best half year since the 2H of 2020
- Nasdaq is up 29.86%. That is the best since the 2H of 1999
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 6.83%
After the close Nike reported earnings:
- Earnings per Share (EPS) came in at $0.66, slightly below the expected $0.67.
- Total Revenue exceeded expectations, at $12.83 billion against the forecasted $12.59 billion.
- North American revenue also outperformed projections, at $5.36 billion compared to the expected $5.28 billion.
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue was slightly above expectations at $3.35 billion, compared to the forecasted $3.29 billion.
- Greater China revenue notably exceeded expectations, generating $1.81 billion against the predicted $1.64 billion.
- Asia Pacific & Latin America revenue slightly underperformed expectations, at $1.70 billion against a forecasted $1.72 billion.
- Inventory was lower than anticipated, at $8.45 billion compared to the expected $8.88 billion.
Nike shares are trading down about -$0.12 or -0.12%