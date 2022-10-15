Key earnings for the week starting October 17:

Monday, October 17

Bank of America

Charles Schwab

Bank of New York/Mellon

Tuesday, October 18

J&J

Netflix

Goldman Sachs

Intuitive surgical

Interactive brokers

United Airlines

Wednesday, October 19

Tesla

Procter & Gamble

IBM

Lam R Goldman esearch

Travelers

Alcoa

Thursday, October 20

AT&T

Freeport-McMoran

Dow

Whirlpool

Friday, October 21

Verizon

American Express

Schlumberger

Looking ahead to the week of October 24, 2022

Tuesday , October 25

Alphabet

Coca-Cola

Raytheon

GE

3M

GM

Chipotle

Twitter

Wednesday, October 26

Microsoft

Visa

Meta

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boeing

ServiceNow

General Dynamics

Ford

Thursday, October 27

Apple

Amazon

Merck

McDonald's

Honeywell

Intel

Caterpillar

Anheuser-Busch

Gilead

Northrop Grumman

Shopify

Friday, October 28 October 28

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Volkswagen

Colgate-Palmolive