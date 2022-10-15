Key earnings for the week starting October 17:

Monday, October 17

  • Bank of America
  • Charles Schwab
  • Bank of New York/Mellon

Tuesday, October 18

  • J&J
  • Netflix
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Intuitive surgical
  • Interactive brokers
  • United Airlines

Wednesday, October 19

  • Tesla
  • Procter & Gamble
  • IBM
  • Lam R Goldman esearch
  • Travelers
  • Alcoa

Thursday, October 20

  • AT&T
  • Freeport-McMoran
  • Dow
  • Whirlpool

Friday, October 21

  • Verizon
  • American Express
  • Schlumberger

Looking ahead to the week of October 24, 2022

Tuesday , October 25

  • Alphabet
  • Coca-Cola
  • Raytheon
  • GE
  • 3M
  • GM
  • Chipotle
  • Twitter

Wednesday, October 26

  • Microsoft
  • Visa
  • Meta
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Boeing
  • ServiceNow
  • General Dynamics
  • Ford

Thursday, October 27

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Merck
  • McDonald's
  • Honeywell
  • Intel
  • Caterpillar
  • Anheuser-Busch
  • Gilead
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Shopify

Friday, October 28 October 28

  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron
  • Volkswagen
  • Colgate-Palmolive