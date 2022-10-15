Key earnings for the week starting October 17:
Monday, October 17
- Bank of America
- Charles Schwab
- Bank of New York/Mellon
Tuesday, October 18
- J&J
- Netflix
- Goldman Sachs
- Intuitive surgical
- Interactive brokers
- United Airlines
Wednesday, October 19
- Tesla
- Procter & Gamble
- IBM
- Lam R Goldman esearch
- Travelers
- Alcoa
Thursday, October 20
- AT&T
- Freeport-McMoran
- Dow
- Whirlpool
Friday, October 21
- Verizon
- American Express
- Schlumberger
Looking ahead to the week of October 24, 2022
Tuesday , October 25
- Alphabet
- Coca-Cola
- Raytheon
- GE
- 3M
- GM
- Chipotle
Wednesday, October 26
- Microsoft
- Visa
- Meta
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boeing
- ServiceNow
- General Dynamics
- Ford
Thursday, October 27
- Apple
- Amazon
- Merck
- McDonald's
- Honeywell
- Intel
- Caterpillar
- Anheuser-Busch
- Gilead
- Northrop Grumman
- Shopify
Friday, October 28 October 28
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Volkswagen
- Colgate-Palmolive