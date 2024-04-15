The earnings calendar was unofficially kicked off on Friday after J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup reported.

This week, the elder gets a little bit more varied. What are some of the bigger names scheduled and when this week?

Tuesday before the open:

Bank of America,

UnitedHealth

Johnson & Johnson

Morgan Stanley

Tuesday after the close:

United Airlines

Interactive Brokers

JB Hunt

Wednesday before the open

Abbott

Travelers

U.S. Bancorp

Wednesday after the close:

Alcoa

Kinder Morgan

Discover

CSX

Thursday before the open

TSMC (Taiwan semi conductor)

Nokia

DH Wharton

Thursday after the close:

Netflix

Intuitive Surgical

Friday before the open:

American Express

P&G

Some of the big-name earnings dates in April :

Alphabet – April 23

Tesla – April 23

GM – April 23

Meta Platforms - April 24

Amazon – April 25

Microsoft – April 25

Intel – April 25

Caterpillar - April 25

Dow Chemical – April 25

Merck – April 25

Exxon Mobil - April 26

Chevron – April 26

Super Micro Computers – April 30

AMD - April 30

Coca-Cola – April 30

McDonald's – April 30

May 2024