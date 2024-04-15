The earnings calendar was unofficially kicked off on Friday after J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup reported.
This week, the elder gets a little bit more varied. What are some of the bigger names scheduled and when this week?
Tuesday before the open:
- Bank of America,
- UnitedHealth
- Johnson & Johnson
- Morgan Stanley
Tuesday after the close:
- United Airlines
- Interactive Brokers
- JB Hunt
Wednesday before the open
- Abbott
- Travelers
- U.S. Bancorp
Wednesday after the close:
- Alcoa
- Kinder Morgan
- Discover
- CSX
Thursday before the open
- TSMC (Taiwan semi conductor)
- Nokia
- DH Wharton
Thursday after the close:
- Netflix
- Intuitive Surgical
Friday before the open:
- American Express
- P&G
Some of the big-name earnings dates in April :
- Alphabet – April 23
- Tesla – April 23
- GM – April 23
- Meta Platforms - April 24
- Amazon – April 25
- Microsoft – April 25
- Intel – April 25
- Caterpillar - April 25
- Dow Chemical – April 25
- Merck – April 25
- Exxon Mobil - April 26
- Chevron – April 26
- Super Micro Computers – April 30
- AMD - April 30
- Coca-Cola – April 30
- McDonald's – April 30
May 2024
- Apple - May 2
- Palantir technologies - May 6
- Disney – May 7
- Home Depot - May 14
- Nvidia - May 22
- Salesforce – May 28
- CrowdStrike - May 30
- Dell - May 30
- Costco - May 30