The earnings calendar was unofficially kicked off on Friday after J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup reported.

This week, the elder gets a little bit more varied. What are some of the bigger names scheduled and when this week?

Tuesday before the open:

  • Bank of America,
  • UnitedHealth
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Morgan Stanley

Tuesday after the close:

  • United Airlines
  • Interactive Brokers
  • JB Hunt

Wednesday before the open

  • Abbott
  • Travelers
  • U.S. Bancorp

Wednesday after the close:

  • Alcoa
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Discover
  • CSX

Thursday before the open

  • TSMC (Taiwan semi conductor)
  • Nokia
  • DH Wharton

Thursday after the close:

  • Netflix
  • Intuitive Surgical

Friday before the open:

  • American Express
  • P&G

Some of the big-name earnings dates in April :

  • Alphabet – April 23
  • Tesla – April 23
  • GM – April 23
  • Meta Platforms - April 24
  • Amazon – April 25
  • Microsoft – April 25
  • Intel – April 25
  • Caterpillar - April 25
  • Dow Chemical – April 25
  • Merck – April 25
  • Exxon Mobil - April 26
  • Chevron – April 26
  • Super Micro Computers – April 30
  • AMD - April 30
  • Coca-Cola – April 30
  • McDonald's – April 30

May 2024

  • Apple - May 2
  • Palantir technologies - May 6
  • Disney – May 7
  • Home Depot - May 14
  • Nvidia - May 22
  • Salesforce – May 28
  • CrowdStrike - May 30
  • Dell - May 30
  • Costco - May 30