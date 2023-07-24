The impact of the earnings season will start to be felt a little more starting tomorrow with Microsoft and Alphabet/Google scheduled to release the earnings after the close. Before the open, Verizon, GM, 3M, GE, Raytheon will release earnings.
Today Verizon announced that they will boost wireless internet prices by $10. Verizon shares are trading up $0.32 or 0.94% to $34.21. Microsoft shares are trading at $1.17 or 0.34% at $344.91. Google is up $1.56 or 1.29% $121.56.
Tuesday, July 25
- Alphabet
- Microsoft
- 3M
- General Electric
- General Motors
- Visa
- Dow
- Raytheon
Wednesday, July 26
- Meta-platforms
- Boeing
- Chipotle
- Coca-Cola
- Qualcomm
- ServiceNow
- General Dynamics
- AT&T
- ADP
- Hilton
Thursday, July 27
- Amazon
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Intel
- McDonald's
- Honeywell
- Northrop Grumman
- MasterCard
- Ford Motor Company
- T-Mobile
Friday, July 28
- Procter & Gamble
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobile
- Colgate-Palmolive
As far as the Big 4 releasing next week - Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon - earnings and revenue forecasts show:
Microsoft:
- Expected Q4 EPS: $2.55 up 14.3% YoY from $2.23.
- Expected Q4 Revenue: $55.48 billion up 7% YoY.
- Previous quarter performance: surpassed both EPS and revenue expectations.
- Comments: Best quarter anticipated in Microsoft's 48-year history, with strength attributed to the cloud business and AI initiatives.
Alphabet:
- Expected Q2 EPS: $1.34 up 10.7% YoY from $1.21.
- Expected Q2 Revenue: $72.66 billion up 4% YoY.
- Previous quarter performance: revenue and earnings topped estimates after four straight quarters of missing expectations.
- Comments: Benefits from ongoing cost-cutting measures contributing to EPS growth.
Meta Platforms:
- Expected Q2 EPS: $2.88 up 17.1% YoY from $2.46.
- Expected Q2 Revenue: $31 billion (up 7.6% YoY).
- Previous quarter performance: unexpected increase in revenue following three quarters of declines.
- Comments: Digital advertising market showing signs of improvement.
Amazon:
- Expected Q2 EPS: $0.34 improvement from a loss of $0.20 per share in Q2 2022.
- Expected Q2 Revenue: $131.3 billion up 8.3% YoY.
- Comments: Performance bolstered by cost-saving measures, cloud computing, and advertising businesses.
Apple will announce on August 3. The earning expectations shows:
Apple:
- Expected Q2 EPS: $1.19 down 0.8% YoY from $1.20.
- Expected Q2 Revenue: $81.77 billion down 1.4% YoY.
- Comments: Slowing demand for high-end smartphones and computers negatively impacting earnings and revenue.