The impact of the earnings season will start to be felt a little more starting tomorrow with Microsoft and Alphabet/Google scheduled to release the earnings after the close. Before the open, Verizon, GM, 3M, GE, Raytheon will release earnings.

Today Verizon announced that they will boost wireless internet prices by $10. Verizon shares are trading up $0.32 or 0.94% to $34.21. Microsoft shares are trading at $1.17 or 0.34% at $344.91. Google is up $1.56 or 1.29% $121.56.

Tuesday, July 25

Alphabet

Microsoft

3M

General Electric

General Motors

Visa

Dow

Raytheon

Wednesday, July 26

Meta-platforms

Boeing

Chipotle

Coca-Cola

Qualcomm

ServiceNow

General Dynamics

AT&T

ADP

Hilton

Thursday, July 27

Amazon

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Intel

McDonald's

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

MasterCard

Ford Motor Company

T-Mobile

Friday, July 28

Procter & Gamble

Chevron

Exxon Mobile

Colgate-Palmolive

As far as the Big 4 releasing next week - Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon - earnings and revenue forecasts show:

Microsoft:

Expected Q4 EPS: $2.55 up 14.3% YoY from $2.23.

Expected Q4 Revenue: $55.48 billion up 7% YoY.

Previous quarter performance: surpassed both EPS and revenue expectations.

Comments: Best quarter anticipated in Microsoft's 48-year history, with strength attributed to the cloud business and AI initiatives.

Alphabet:

Expected Q2 EPS: $1.34 up 10.7% YoY from $1.21.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $72.66 billion up 4% YoY.

Previous quarter performance: revenue and earnings topped estimates after four straight quarters of missing expectations.

Comments: Benefits from ongoing cost-cutting measures contributing to EPS growth.

Meta Platforms:

Expected Q2 EPS: $2.88 up 17.1% YoY from $2.46.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $31 billion (up 7.6% YoY).

Previous quarter performance: unexpected increase in revenue following three quarters of declines.

Comments: Digital advertising market showing signs of improvement.

Amazon:

Expected Q2 EPS: $0.34 improvement from a loss of $0.20 per share in Q2 2022.

Expected Q2 Revenue: $131.3 billion up 8.3% YoY.

Comments: Performance bolstered by cost-saving measures, cloud computing, and advertising businesses.

Apple will announce on August 3. The earning expectations shows:

Apple: