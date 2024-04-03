ECB's Holzmann on the wires this morning:
- Says he doesn't have an in-principle objection to cutting rates in June
- But also adds that he wants to see more supportive data
- Also added that cutting rates out-of-sync with the Fed would diminish the impact of policy easing by the bank
- with EZ productivity very weak, a 3.0% deposit rate could prove too tight over the long-term
- Also said it's possible that inflation could do better than what the bank is currently projecting
All in all nothing too surprising here from Holzmann.