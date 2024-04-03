ECB's Holzmann on the wires this morning:

Says he doesn't have an in-principle objection to cutting rates in June

But also adds that he wants to see more supportive data

Also added that cutting rates out-of-sync with the Fed would diminish the impact of policy easing by the bank

with EZ productivity very weak, a 3.0% deposit rate could prove too tight over the long-term

Also said it's possible that inflation could do better than what the bank is currently projecting

All in all nothing too surprising here from Holzmann.