Economic calendar in Asia 02 January 2024

Today brings the privately-surveyed manufacturing PMI from China for December, Caixin/S&P Global.
Over the weekend we had the official PMIs for December, manufacturing was a disappointment:
The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector. There is more on the difference between the two PMIs at that link above.
There have been 'green shoots' from China's economy, for example recently:
The manufacturing PMI released over the weekend was not a green shoot. Let's see how today's looks.
