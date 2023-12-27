Industrial profits data for China in November 2023 has been released:

+29.5% y/y for the month, up sharply from October's +2.7% y/y and its fourth consecutive month of growth

and -4.4% YTD y/y (i.e. January - November y/y), from January - October's reading of -7.8% y/y

So, weaker profits over the first 11 months of this year compared with the same period in 2022, but the November alone month up nearly 30% is encouraging.

China is dealing with weakening demand with its stumbling recovery from lockdowns.

---

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) from their main operations.