The data from China due today is expected to show some improvement. there have been plenty of indications that there are some green shoots poking through. Also, the latest Citi Economic Suprise Index re China is showing data is beating pessimistic estimates.

Coming up:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.