On the speakers, which will be the focus on the session, not the data:

Kuroda and other Bank of Japan officials have been consistent in sticking to the line that there is no prospect of an imminent tightening of policy from the BOJ.

Lowe spoke only last week. The message from the Reserve Bank of Australia is that are more rate hike to come but they'll not be +50bp rate hikes. We had +25 in October and November and that is expected again at the December meeting (on the 6th).

Lagarde, too, spoke last week. More here. Lagarde titled to the hawkish end of the spectrum.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.