Chinese PMIs are the data focus for the session.

At 0100 GMT are the official PMIs, followed by the privately surveyed Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI. The official and private PMIs use different surveys. The official figures are more heavily weighted towards larger and state-owned enterprises.

Chinese data has suffered from the ongoing COVID outbreaks and associated restrictions on economic activity. These have reduced in September, the figures will be examined to see by how much.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.