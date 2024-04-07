There isn't juch on the data agenda for the Asia session to move around major FX too much - eyes will be on the headline feed. Note that with USD/JPY towards 152.00 again the probability of verbal intervention from Japan is higher again today.

For those trading Australian and New Zealand markets also note that daylight saving ended on Sunday, April 7, for both.

