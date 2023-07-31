The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT at 12.30am US Eastern time. Marekt pricing is showing an on-hold decision while analysts are split between on-hold and a +25bp hike. I'll have more to come on this separately.

I didn't note in the screenshot that the data at 2245 is from New Zealand, while all other data with similar flags (its difficult sometimes to tell the flags apart) is from Australia.

The data focus is on the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Yesterday we had official Chinese PMIs:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.