Chinese inflation is expected to have edged up a little further in the June data due today. It should put to rest the fear of slipping back into deflation, at the CPI level at least. The PPI is still deep in a deflationary hole.

And then its on to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. No change to the cash rate target is the wide expectation. there are some expectations that guidance could ease a little more dovish, laying the foundations for a rate cut in perhaps early 2025 ... perhaps being the crucial word there. There is still work to be done bringing inflation in NZ down to target.

