New Zealand trade data kicks off the agenda, with Japanese services PPI to follow and then Australian CPI data for both the March month and Q1.

Eyes will be mainly on the quarterly inflation data, which is expected to rise from 0.6% q/q in Q4 2023 to 0.8% q/q for Q1 of 2024. This will keep the RBA on alert and the cash rate sitting here it is for now. The y/y is expected to drop, both for the headline and core (trimmed mean).

