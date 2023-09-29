The EIA is reporting that:

U.S. overall crude production grew by 0.7% to 12.99 million barrels per day in July, the highest level since November 2019.

Texas experienced a 1.3% increase in crude production, reaching 5.63 million barrels per day in July, setting a new record.

New Mexico's crude production rose by 0.6% to 1.78 million barrels per day in July, the highest since May.

North Dakota's crude production increased by 1.2% to 1.17 million barrels per day in July, marking the highest level since December 2020.

The data is for July, but as Russia and OPEC throttle production, the US - despite lower Baker Hughes data - is growing.