- Crude all inventories -2.135 million versus -2.200 million estimate. The private data yesterday showed a -5.3 million draw.
- Distillates -2.867M versus a build of 0.217M estimate
- Gasoline -0.831M versus a build of 0.317M estimate
- Cushing -2.064M versus -2.45M last week.
- Weekly refinery utilization -1.8% versus -0.5% estimate
- Weekly production 12.9M versus 12.9M last
The private data released late yesterday showed the following:
Crude oil was trading at $90.35 ahead of the report.. The current price is lower at $90.03