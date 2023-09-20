Crude all inventories -2.135 million versus -2.200 million estimate. The private data yesterday showed a -5.3 million draw.

Distillates -2.867M versus a build of 0.217M estimate

Gasoline -0.831M versus a build of 0.317M estimate

Cushing -2.064M versus -2.45M last week.

Weekly refinery utilization -1.8% versus -0.5% estimate

Weekly production 12.9M versus 12.9M last

The private data released late yesterday showed the following:

Crude oil was trading at $90.35 ahead of the report.. The current price is lower at $90.03