- Prior was -5045K
- Gasoline +1743K vs -1157K exp
- Distillates -1191K vs -1084K exp
- Refinery utilization -0.6% vs +0.3%
API data released late yesterday:
- Crude -3939K
- Gasoline 400K
- Distillates -1000K
The SPR released 2 million barrels last week.
The data isn't as bullish as the API report late yesterday but it's not like the market cheered on the API number anyway. It's been a brutal week for the oil bulls with crude down another $2.83 to $68.80 today, which is the lowest since March 24.