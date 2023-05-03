WTI crude daily
  • Prior was -5045K
  • Gasoline +1743K vs -1157K exp
  • Distillates -1191K vs -1084K exp
  • Refinery utilization -0.6% vs +0.3%

API data released late yesterday:

  • Crude -3939K
  • Gasoline 400K
  • Distillates -1000K

The SPR released 2 million barrels last week.

The data isn't as bullish as the API report late yesterday but it's not like the market cheered on the API number anyway. It's been a brutal week for the oil bulls with crude down another $2.83 to $68.80 today, which is the lowest since March 24.