Prior was -5045K

Gasoline +1743K vs -1157K exp

Distillates -1191K vs -1084K exp

Refinery utilization -0.6% vs +0.3%

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -3939K

Gasoline 400K

Distillates -1000K

The SPR released 2 million barrels last week.

The data isn't as bullish as the API report late yesterday but it's not like the market cheered on the API number anyway. It's been a brutal week for the oil bulls with crude down another $2.83 to $68.80 today, which is the lowest since March 24.