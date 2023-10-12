- Prior was -2224K
- Gasoline -1313K vs -800K expected
- Distillates -1837K vs -802K expected
- Refinery utilization -1.6% vs -0.4% expected
API data released late yesterday:
- Crude -12940K
- Cushing -547K
- Gasoline +3645K
- Distillate -3535K
The spread between gasoline and disillates is getting interesting. There's a shortage of diesel but an excess of gasoline but it's so wide on distillates that refineries will run hard and flood the market with gasoline because the cracks are still so great on diesel.