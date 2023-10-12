Prior was -2224K

Gasoline -1313K vs -800K expected

Distillates -1837K vs -802K expected

Refinery utilization -1.6% vs -0.4% expected

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -12940K

Cushing -547K

Gasoline +3645K

Distillate -3535K

The spread between gasoline and disillates is getting interesting. There's a shortage of diesel but an excess of gasoline but it's so wide on distillates that refineries will run hard and flood the market with gasoline because the cracks are still so great on diesel.