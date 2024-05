Crude -2508K vs -543K exp

Gasoline -235K vs +537K exp

Distillates -45K vs +824K exp

Production 13.1mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Refinery utilization +1.9% vs +0.7% exp

Oil was trading at the lowest since February a short time before the report but was trading at $77.29 immediately before. Prices edged higher immediately after the numbers.

The private data late yesterday showed: