David Einhorn on CNBC says:

Still thinks we should be bearish on stocks

Adds that investors should be bullish on inflation

Thinks both long and short-term rates are heading higher and probably higher than what people are expecting

The Fed does want stock prices lower

He is very bullish on copper

company specific he likes Tenet Healthcare (THC), CONCOL Energy (CEIX) and still owns Teck Resources (TECK)

Einhorn had a huge year last year with a gain of 36.6% due to his short position in innovative technology stocks.