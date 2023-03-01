David Einhorn on CNBC says:

  • Still thinks we should be bearish on stocks
  • Adds that investors should be bullish on inflation
  • Thinks both long and short-term rates are heading higher and probably higher than what people are expecting
  • The Fed does want stock prices lower
  • He is very bullish on copper
  • company specific he likes Tenet Healthcare (THC), CONCOL Energy (CEIX) and still owns Teck Resources (TECK)

Einhorn had a huge year last year with a gain of 36.6% due to his short position in innovative technology stocks.