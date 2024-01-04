The consensus expected for the ADP December employment number is 115,000

November's ADP number was +103,000

The range of estimates is 99K to 130K. Results outside this range should prompt extended market moves, in a nutshell a number under 99K will reignite expectations of more FOMC rate cuts, sooner. Vice versa for a number above 130K.

ADP is due at 8.15am US Eastern time.

---

The national employment report from Automated Data Processing Inc. is computed from ADP payroll data and offers advance indications on the U.S. workforce.