S&P 500 futures are now seen up 0.4% with tech shares leading the way once again. Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% and that is underpinning the overall risk mood in European morning trade. In Europe itself, regional indices are climbing after a more tentative start. And that is putting a slight drag on the dollar as seen here.

The DAX is now up 0.5% with the CAC 40 up 0.2% on the day. UK stocks are the laggard but even the FTSE 100 is now flat on the session after a slow start.

In other markets, gold is surging once again as the precious metal is up 0.9% to above $2,190 while Bitcoin is also slightly higher to and nudging just above $71,000. The latter is returning to its highest levels since 15 March currently.