The return of Wall Street yesterday didn't inject much optimism into markets as it seems growth worries are starting to weigh again. The Fed minutes also hinted that a July rate hike is likely on the cards, but that shouldn't be anything new to markets in general. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.4% on the day as the selling from Asia continues:

That sets up a more defensive opening in Europe later and that's not a good sign with regional indices already down over 1% on the week so far. In turn, expect the dollar and yen to keep more bid if the mood persists in the session ahead.