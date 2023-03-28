The peak of the optimism today came right at the European open and since then, we are seeing a bit of a hiccup as stocks are unable to carry forward the slightly better mood from Asia. S&P 500 futures are down 4 points, or 0.1%, currently:

Meanwhile, the bank index in Europe has also turned negative (-0.3%) after a decent start earlier in the day. Looking over to the major indices in the region, they have also pared their early gains seen here to be up by just 0.1% across the board now.

There aren't any major headlines as it just seems like investors are digesting the post-banking turmoil feels alongside some trepidation ahead of key inflation data later in the week.