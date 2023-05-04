S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures flat

Dow futures -0.4%

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Markets are still digesting the Fed decision from yesterday but it doesn't seem to be giving much reprieve to stocks for now. The heavy-looking bond yields today are also not helping to divert from the risk aversion mood as well.

The question now is, will the dollar be able to find some bids if market sentiment sours further? Or if we will see it slump amid a test of key technical levels outlined here.