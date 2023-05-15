2023 GDP growth seen at 1.1% (previously 0.9%)

2024 GDP growth seen at 1.6% (previously 1.5%)

2023 inflation seen at 5.8% (previously 5.6%)

2024 inflation seen at 2.8% (previously 2.5%)

For some context, the previous forecasts were made back in February. So, while better economic growth is a positive, inflation remaining stubbornly high is surely something that well offsets that dice of optimism. But in central bank language, this outlook means that it affords the ECB with more room to hike further - which is what they are doing now.