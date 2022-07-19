Whether or not Russia turns back on Nord Stream 1, Europe is in a precarious position. Officials simply can't assume that gas will keep on flowing. So starting now, they will need to conserve.

A new report said EU officials are considering a mandate for a 15% reduction.

The FT had an interesting article today on how the burden will be shared. Under existing EU rules, private homes and critical infrastructure like hospitals are protected from gas shutoffs, so the entire burden falls on industry and businesses.

Officials are pushing back on that and are looking for consumers to do their part. The problem is that enforcement of people's thermostats is virtually impossible.

Politically, anything that pits consumers against businesses is fraught with problems and they're just starting.Second will be which businesses get priority for gas, similar to covid when they vied for 'essential provider' status.

There's also the question of how power is replaced, with coal and oil demand possibly rising.