To ban sales to Russia, or for use in Russia, of tankers, of any origin, for crude oil or petroleum products

To ban direct or indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia

Ban includes stones processed in third countries

To phase in ban on Russian diamonds processed in third countries from March next year

Whatever the case is, it isn't going to get Russia to budge. We're well over a year into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and this looks to be the new normal in the region already.