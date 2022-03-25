EUR/USD had been testing its US time high and now extended that, popping above 1.1010.

During US time EUR/JPY hit its highest since February 2018 but due to yen strength in the time zone here its backed off just a little from its highs. USD/JPY has lost 60-odd points from its highs.

As for news, there is nothing other than what has been posted already. Data - Tokyo CPI and Japan Services PPI is all.

Of note, though, the People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan reference rate much weaker (ie stronger

euro 25 March 2022

USD/CNY) than expected. The USD is weaker generally, just a little, here in Asia today.