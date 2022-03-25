EUR/USD had been testing its US time high and now extended that, popping above 1.1010.

During US time EUR/JPY hit its highest since February 2018 but due to yen strength in the time zone here its backed off just a little from its highs. USD/JPY has lost 60-odd points from its highs.

As for news, there is nothing other than what has been posted already. Data - Tokyo CPI and Japan Services PPI is all.

Of note, though, the People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan reference rate much weaker (ie stronger

USD/CNY) than expected. The USD is weaker generally, just a little, here in Asia today.