It's still tough to fight against the dollar at this point, even if the greenback is seen giving back some as we look to close out the week and the month in general.

Equities put in a good shift yesterday but it comes on the back of a rather sluggish April as a whole, with worries on the economic outlook, inflation and tighter central bank policy weighing on sentiment.

It doesn't look like much of the focus will change today but month-end flows may add to the mix later on. There might a bit more of a push and pull sense to the dollar advance this week but the greenback's status as king is nowhere near under threat.

Euro area Q1 GDP and April inflation will be in focus today but they shouldn't tell us anything we don't already know with the Russia-Ukraine conflict having weighed on the economic outlook and price pressures are staying elevated.

0530 GMT - France Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0600 GMT - Germany March import price index

0600 GMT - UK April Nationwide house prices

0645 GMT - France April preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Spain Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0700 GMT - Switzerland April KOF leading indicator index

0800 GMT - Germany Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0800 GMT - Italy Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone April preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.