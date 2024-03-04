JP Morgan are staying short EUR/CHF, citing:

  • While economic growth is getting a lift from the lower Q4 2023 developed market yields, the bounce back is a threat to the recovery in Europe
  • German manufacturing looks to be weakening giving materially undershooting PMI

Risks noted to the position include:

  • a shift in the Swiss National Bank's FX intervention stance
  • undershoot on Swiss inflation
  • better European PMIs means the potential for safe haven outflows from CHF as regional growth improves
eurchf 04 March 2024