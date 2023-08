Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX -0.65%

UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This isn't a pretty candle in the Stoxx 600. That's an outside reversal and given the tone in US equities right now, I think there could be some follow-through.