Euro area growth in 2023 likely to be 0.9% (up from 0.3% previously in November)

To avoid the supposed earlier technical recession

Sees Q4 2022 GDP at 0.1% q/q, Q1 2023 GDP at 0.0%

Euro area inflation in 2023 seen at 5.6% (down from 6.1% previously)

Euro area inflation in 2024 seen at 2.5% (down from 2.6% previously)

On the forecasts, the European Commission did point out that uncertainty remains high but risks to growth are seen as being more "broadly balanced" - something which the ECB also used in its language earlier this month.