Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

Investors are still largely waiting on the main events coming up later this week before firming up their intentions. US futures are also lightly changed after the more flattish showing in Wall Street today. As such, this isn't giving currency traders much to work with as well to start European trading today.