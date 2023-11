Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.6%

French CAC -0.1%

Italy MIB +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +3.4%

German DAX +3.8%

UK FTSE 100 +1.5%

French CAC +3.7%

Italy MIB +5.1%

Spain IBEX +4.2%

It was a good week but it's disappointing that European stocks couldn't get a better bid on Friday in this environment. The currency is obviously a headwind but it's not like European stocks were doing well when the euro and pound were falling.