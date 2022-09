Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 15 points, or 0.4%, at the lows for the day currently. Since Putin's announcement just a little over an hour ago, S&P 500 futures have fallen by 37 points. That's to give a bit more of a picture of the dent in the risk mood created as we get into European morning trade today.