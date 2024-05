Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

UK FTSE 100 index weekly chart

The rebound higher in European equities continues after the stronger performance by Wall Street yesterday. For UK stocks, the break to fresh record highs also looks to run further. US futures are more muted today though, keeping near flattish levels currently.