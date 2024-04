Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

European indices saw gains yesterday tempered after the retreat in stocks in US trading. That ultimately resulted in Wall Street closing lower but the mood today is a better one with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4%. We'll see if that can last but in any case, the bounce here is still a mild one after the heavy selling so far this month.