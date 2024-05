Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

The overall mood is more tepid after a sluggish session in US trading yesterday. That's not too surprising given the lack of key risk events this week. US futures are also not showing much signs of life, keeping flat for the time being. But in Europe, the UK FTSE continues to nudge higher as it climbs to a fresh record high after breaking 8,300 yesterday.