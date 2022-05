Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The changes are light as market participants are still sorting out their feet on the day. Overall, there is still a hint of caution but bear in mind that US equities are at least trying to snap a run of seven consecutive weekly losses.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4%, and Dow futures flat at the moment.