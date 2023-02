Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

That comes despite the mostly softer risk mood today, with S&P 500 futures seen down 22 points, or 0.5%, currently. That continues to highlight the resilience in regional equities since the turn of the year. As mentioned back in January, it is slowly becoming a case of traders having to distinguish between the mood in US stocks and European stocks.